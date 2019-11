Slideshow

Equinix opens largest Australian data centre, SY5

9 Photos CIO Staff (CIO)

Equinix has officially opened its largest data centre in Australia to date, SY5, located in Alexandria across from SY4. The facility currently offers 1825 cabinets and has capacity for 9225. The data centre cost $224 million and is part of a $2.7 billion investment across the world.