Slideshow

In pictures: Roundtable - How to ‘thrive’ - and 'survive' - in world of IT disruption and unlock your data capital: Melbourne

Organisations that are ‘thriving’ in today’s fast-paced ‘data-driven world’ are the ones that are turning the influx of data into competitive differentiation. There’s an explosion of data being generated that must be moved, stored, protected and analysed - and then leveraged and capitalised on. Tech leaders gathered for an exclusive Computerworld roundtable luncheon at Vue de Monde - sponsored by Dell EMC - to discuss how companies can thrive in the ‘age of data’ and redefine the role of the datacentre to enable business capabilities fueled by information.