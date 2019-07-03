Nominations closing in
NOMINATE NOW
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
CIO editor-in-chief Byron Connolly
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash
Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
Elly Juniper, business development manager - APAC, Amazon Web Services
Paul Silver, founder, NAB Cloud Guild
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation
In pictures: CIO breakfast - Accelerated cloud adoption through skills transformation