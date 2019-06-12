Menu
Slideshow

In pictures: CIO luncheon - The front-line worker and workforce enablement

45 Photos Jennifer O'Brien (CIO)

With the rise of the front-line worker and distributed workplaces, many organisations are seeing the benefits of providing a cloud-ready environment. No doubt, employees expect access to information and services without the barriers of legacy tools. Certainly, cloud enabled employees have come to expect insights, speed and collaboration as part of their everyday. Therefore, many CIOs are starting to recognise the ‘power of cloud enablement’ of the front-line worker in order to provide greater collaboration and engagement, process efficiencies, and insights for better decision-making. A group of CIOs and tech leaders joined CIO Australia and Google for an exclusive roundtable luncheon that discussed how companies can embrace the move to a cloud-enabled workforce - and not leave behind a large and most influential workforce.

  • Google's Neal French addresses roundtable attendees.

  • Attendees arrive.

  • Google's David Eglin

  • HSBC Bank's Ben Tabell

  • Johnson & Johnson's Angela Coble

  • Matthew Ashley of News Corp.

  • Mingling before event.

  • Mingling before event.

  • Martin Webb of Roche Products.

  • Angela Coble of Johnson & Johnson.

  • Charlie Yan of BNP Paribas.

  • CIO's Jennifer O'Brien.

  • Matthew Ashley of News Corp.

  • Getting down to business.

  • Discussion underway.

  • Jonathan Chaitow of Transurban.

  • Mathews George of The Smith Family.

  • Google's David Eglin.

  • Discussion underway.

  • Peter Newing of Presbyterian Aged Care.

  • Leon Gu of StayWell Holdings.

  • Discussion underway.

  • Ben Doyle of Thales.

  • Neil Uys of Zurich Financial.

  • Brett Wilson of MJH Group.

  • Discussion underway.

  • Angela Coble of Johnson & Johnson.

  • Discussion underway.

  • Charlie Yan of BNP Paribas.

  • Iain Hart of ANZ.

  • Edwar Sayegh of QBE Insurance.

  • David Cameron of International SOS.

  • Ben Tabell of HSBC Bank.

  • Gary Smith of Jardine Lloyd Thompson.

  • Alex Nicholson of Universal Business Team.

  • Google's David Eglin.

