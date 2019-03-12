Menu
In pictures: Uniting human and machine for customer success - CMO-CIO Executive Connections Melbourne

28 Photos CMO staff (CMO)

More than 70 IT and marketing leaders descended on the Grand Hyatt on 26 February to hear about how AI is impacting customer engagement at the latest CMO-CIO Executive Connection series breakfast in Melbourne. Here are pictorial highlights from the event

  • Guests arriving for the Melbourne leg of CMO-CIO Executive Connections

  • CMO Publisher and Editor and CIO Associate Editor, Nadia Cameron

  • IDC research analyst, Gerry Murray, set the scene with a talk on how to innovate with AI

  • Guests at CMO-CIO Executive Connections Melbourne

  • CMO and CIO's Nadia Cameron with Sitecore Greater Asia solutions specialist, John Menagh

  • Carsales CIO, Jason Blackman, shared how the online classifieds group brought on AI for image recognition and has transformed customer experience as a result

  • CMO/CIO's Nadia Cameron with Carsales' Jason Blackman

  • CMO-CIO Executives Melbourne also featured a heavy-hitting panel discussing the impact of AI on their organisations

  • The panel (from left): CMO/CIO's Nadia Cameron, Australia Post GM data science, Silvio Giorgio; Sportsbet GM analytics, insights and modelling, Tony Gruebner; Tennis Australia chief marketing and insights officer, Josie Brown; and Catch Group CMO, Ryan Gracie

