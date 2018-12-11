In pictures: CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

Menu
The CIO Executive Council recently held its 2018 Pathways graduation at the Hilton Hotel Sydney. Pathways graduates attended from all states throughout Australia and New Zealand after completing a 12 month accelerated leadership development program.

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

  • NBN's Adrian Luciano

  • NBN's Angela Lovegrove

  • Angela Lovegrove

  • The Salvation Army's Paul Berryman

  • CF Rail Services Australia's Victor Mourinho

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

  • Volt Bank's Karen Scott Davie

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

  • UNSW's Nicola Dorling

  • CIO Executive Council's Peter Nevin

  • Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group's Neil Howell

  • UNSW's Nicola Dorling

  • UNSW's Nicola Dorling

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

  • CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

