In pictures: CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation

The CIO Executive Council recently held its 2018 Pathways graduation at the Hilton Hotel Sydney. Pathways graduates attended from all states throughout Australia and New Zealand after completing a 12 month accelerated leadership development program.
CIO Executive Council Pathways graduation
NBN's Adrian Luciano
NBN's Angela Lovegrove
Angela Lovegrove
The Salvation Army's Paul Berryman
CF Rail Services Australia's Victor Mourinho
Volt Bank's Karen Scott Davie
UNSW's Nicola Dorling
CIO Executive Council's Peter Nevin
Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group's Neil Howell