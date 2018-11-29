Menu
Close

In-depth

Resources

Industries

Login

Forgot password?
Slideshow

In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

44 Photos Byron Connolly (CIO)

Tech chiefs from Brisbane discussed how they are measuring the experience internal and external customers are having with their digital products and services. The luncheon was sponsored by Riverbed.

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • Loan Market's Joanne Church

  • Riverbed's Gordon Noble

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • Rivermount College's Bobby Barnett

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • Ray White Group's Ben Cowie

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • Riverbed's Chris Parker

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • LafargeHolcim's Andrew Hiscox

  • Department of the Queensland Parliament Counsel's Steven Moskwa

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

  • In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable

Show Comments