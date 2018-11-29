Sign up now to get free exclusive access to reports, research and invitation only events.
Tech chiefs from Brisbane discussed how they are measuring the experience internal and external customers are having with their digital products and services. The luncheon was sponsored by Riverbed.
In pictures: Customer experience monitoring in the digital era - CIO roundtable
Loan Market's Joanne Church
Riverbed's Gordon Noble
Rivermount College's Bobby Barnett
Ray White Group's Ben Cowie
Riverbed's Chris Parker
LafargeHolcim's Andrew Hiscox
Department of the Queensland Parliament Counsel's Steven Moskwa