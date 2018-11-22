Slideshow
In pictures | CIO roundtable on how to meet the demands of today’s tech savvy staff - the Cloud Worker
One in four workers in today’s enterprises are already cloud workers, reports Forrester. They want flexibility and mobility; to get work done on any device, anytime, from any place. So how do we prepare for this environment? A group of business technology leaders gathered in Perth to discuss how to meet the demands of this tech savvy group.
The CIO roundtable discussion in Perth on ‘How to meet and respond to the demands of today’s tech savvy staff - the ‘Cloud Worker’, was held in conjunction with Google
Networking drinks @ the CIO roundtable discussion on ‘How to meet and respond to the demands of today’s tech savvy staff - the ‘Cloud Worker’, held in conjunction with Google
The CIO roundtable discussion ‘Welcome to the age of the Cloud Worker’ was held at the Frasers on Kings Park in Perth.
