Slideshow

In Pictures: Transformation through Automation. What's your story? CIO Roundtable

Automation technologies are completely transforming the way businesses operate. They are helping businesses cut costs across their networks and security infrastructure and in their call centres. Indeed, automation is a godsend for cash-strapped CIOs who need to meet increasing technology demands from business users while providing their own technology teams with more interesting, high value jobs. A dynamic group of industry experts gathered to attend the CIO Australia and Juniper Networks' roundtable discussion, ‘Transformation through automation: What’s your story?’ Attendees were eager to discuss their challenges and opportunities as they embark on rolling out automation technologies.