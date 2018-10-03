CIO roundtable: Is using software-defined infrastructure the key to your digital transformation efforts?

Sign up now to get free exclusive access to reports, research and invitation only events.
CIOs share the different facets of SDI, and how it can help help businesses scale faster for the digital era. The roundtable discussion was sponsored by Lenovo.
@ the CIO roundtable discussion: ‘Is using software-defined infrastructure the key to your digital transformation efforts?’
The CIO roundtable discussion: ‘Is using software-defined infrastructure the key to your digital transformation efforts?’ was held at the Meat and Wine Co in Barangaroo, Sydney
Welcome drinks @ the CIO roundtable discussion: ‘Is using software-defined infrastructure the key to your digital transformation efforts?’