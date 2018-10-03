Menu
Close

In-depth

Resources

Industries

Login

Forgot password?
Slideshow

In pictures: Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld Sydney breakfast

65 Photos Byron Connolly (CIO)

Tech execs gathered at Sydney's Four Seasons Hotel to hear how organisations are dealing with digital transformation. The breakfast was sponsored by Zoho Corporation.

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • CIO Advisory's Garry Whatley

  • CIO Advisory's Garry Whatley

  • CIO Advisory's Garry Whatley

  • CIO Advisory's Garry Whatley

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • CIO Executive Council's Assine George

  • CIO Executive Council's Assine George

  • CIO Executive Council's Assine George

  • CIO Executive Council's Assine George

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast (Sydney)

  • Zoho Corporation’s Raj Sabhlok

  • Zoho Corporation’s Raj Sabhlok

  • Zoho Corporation’s Raj Sabhlok

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

  • Panellists discuss their transformation journeys

Show Comments
Computerworld
ARN
Techworld
CMO