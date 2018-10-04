In pictures: Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation - CIO and Computerworld breakfast

Sign up now to get free exclusive access to reports, research and invitation only events.
Tech execs gathered at Melbourne's Crown Towers to hear how organisations are dealing with digital transformation. The breakfast was sponsored by Zoho Corporation.
Digital now and digital savvy - How to realign IT for business transformation
CIO Advisory's Garry Whatley
Ballieu Holst’s Salvatore Trimboli
Zoho Corporation’s Raj Sabhlok
Fitness and Lifestyle Group's Adam Skinner
Panelists discuss digital transformation