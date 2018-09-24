Menu
Close

In-depth

Resources

Industries

Login

Forgot password?
Slideshow

CIO roundtable: Building the connected workforce - What are you waiting for?

37 Photos Byron Connolly (CIO)

​Tech execs gathered at Sydney's O'Bar to discuss how they are using technologies to transform their workplaces and provide users with flexible digital solutions that help them do their jobs better. The luncheon was sponsored by Logitech.

  • CIO roundtable: Building the connected workforce - What are you waiting for?

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • CIO roundtable: Building the connected workforce - What are you waiting for?

  • CIO roundtable: Building the connected workforce - What are you waiting for?

  • CIO roundtable: Building the connected workforce - What are you waiting for?

  • CIO roundtable: Building the connected workforce - What are you waiting for?

  • CIO roundtable: Building the connected workforce - What are you waiting for?

  • Avant Mutual Group Limited's Lars Sørensen

  • Knight Frank Australia's Tod O'Dell

  • Tod O'Dell

  • CIO roundtable: Building the connected workforce - What are you waiting for?

  • Canon's Doug Grgas

  • Blackmores's Brett Winn

  • NSW Education Standards Authority's Mitra Bhar

  • Macquarie Bank's Ian Hart

  • Home Care Holdings' Jerome Barrientos

  • Logitech's Simon Dudley

  • Seafolly's Nathan Alexander

  • Hays' Susan Billington

  • Westpac's Andre Joubert

  • Zurich Financial Services' Brett Bennett

Show Comments