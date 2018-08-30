Slideshow

In pictures: CIO Networking Dinner: ANZ CIO Forum on 'Make it Real'

​CIO Australia, in partnership with Dell Technologies, invited a select group of CIOs from Australia's leading organisations to gather for a night of fine food, networking, experience and sharing of insights and ideas.​ Special guests included Hanson Robotics’ most advanced humanoid robot - Sophia - as well as John Roese, Global CTO of Dell EMC and Dell’s Chief Customer Officer, Karen Quintos for a discussion on how innovators are using emerging technologies such as AI to make transformation real. The evening was hosted by media personality, author and maths genius extraordinaire Adam Spencer.