In pictures: Welcome to the age of the Cloud Worker - how to meet the demands of a new worker

The way we work has changed. The rise of cloud adoption has brought with it a new kind of worker, the cloud worker. They are untethered, yet connected, unplugged, yet empowered. They demand flexibility and mobility--getting work done on any device, anytime from any place. Businesses need to prepare for this new way of working that’s promising economic efficiency and security for businesses, and greater collaboration and productivity for employees. Although bullish and aggressive on cloud, many businesses are unsure how to approach the concept of end-user computing in the cloud era. A group of tech experts gathered in Brisbane to discuss how to meet the demands of the Cloud Worker.