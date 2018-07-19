Intel has been in business for 50 years this week

Intel's 8086 processor was released in 1978. Here's a photo of the processor from that year next to the much newer Intel Core i7-8086K limited edition processor.. The chip was the first 16-bit processor and the first of other Intel processors based on the same x86 architecture. In 1980, Intel’s Operation Crush marketing campaign shifted the focus of processor marketing from technical specifications to solving customers’ problems. Intel spent more than $2 million on the campaign, which resulted in about 2,500 design wins. This campaign led to IBM buying the processing for its first PC. Source: Intel