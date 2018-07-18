Sign up now to get free exclusive access to reports, research and invitation only events.
Nominations closing in
NOMINATE NOW
In pictures: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now - Brisbane roundtable
In pictures: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now - Brisbane roundtable
Ipswich City Council's Matthew Schultz
VMware's Matt Maw
Motorama Group's Andrew Grady
VMware's Andrew Fox
City of Gold Coast's Robert Andrews
RACQ Insurance's Wendy Scott
Department of Justice's Craig Routledge
Griffith University's Sudath Wijeratne