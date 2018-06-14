Slideshow

In pictures: ‘Innovate with Analytics: The Art of Deeper insights' - CIO Melbourne Breakfast

Data is becoming the new ‘oil’ and analytics is the differentiating factor. It not only delivers increased automation and sped up processes, but enables the identification of new models, the discovery of hidden relationships, and can reach a new level of intelligence. A group of leaders - from IT to data science to digital and marketing - gathered in Melbourne for the CIO Breakfast, in partnership with SAS, to hear about the 'power of analytics' and how organisations are capitalising on artificial intelligence and machine learning to produce tangible business value.