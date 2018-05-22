Menu
Close

In-depth

Resources

Industries

Login

Forgot password?
Slideshow

In pictures: CIO Summit Perth

50 Photos Byron Connolly (CIO)

Tech execs gathered at Perth's Crown Convention Centre for the Perth CIO Summit

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • CIO Summit Perth

  • IDC's Iggy Pintado

  • IDC's Chris Morris

  • Bankwest's Andy Weir

  • Andy Weir

  • Executive roundtables

  • Executive roundtables

  • Executive roundtables

  • Executive roundtables

  • Executive roundtables

  • Executive roundtables

  • Executive roundtables

  • Executive roundtables

  • CIO Australia's Byron Connolly

  • Byron Connolly

  • Anne-Marie Elias

  • Anne-Marie Elias

  • Anne-Marie Elias

  • Anne-Marie Elias

  • Namsource's Chris Nurse

  • Chris Nurse

  • Silver Peak's Graham Schultz

  • Graham Schultz

  • Representatives from HPE and Business Aspect discuss the challenges and opportunities around deploying a hybrid cloud environment

  • Representatives from HPE and Business Aspect discuss the challenges and opportunities around deploying a hybrid cloud environment

  • Business Aspect's Ian Christie

  • Juniper Networks' Michael Shipley

  • Michael Shipley

  • CIO Executive Council member Peter Nevin

  • CIO Executive Council member Peter Nevin

  • Roy Hill's Rebbecca Kerr

  • Roy Hill's Rebbecca Kerr

  • Cyber security expert Andrew Constantine

  • Cyber security expert Andrew Constantine

Show Comments