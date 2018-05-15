In pictures: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now - Sydney CIO roundtable

Sign up now to get free exclusive access to reports, research and invitation only events.
IT execs gathered in Sydney to discuss how far they are down the road of providing single sign-on and secure access to any application from any user device. The luncheon was sponsored by VMware.
CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now
VMware's Matt Maw
Rondo Building Services' Andrew Paton
Optus Systems' Cindy Nicholson
News Limited's Dominic Hatfield
Challenger's John Havranek
Serco Asia Pacific's Tony Yortis
News Limited's Matt McKenzie
Staywell Hospitality Group's Leon Gu