Menu
Close

In-depth

Resources

Industries

Login

Forgot password?
Slideshow

In pictures: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now - Sydney CIO roundtable

33 Photos Byron Connolly (CIO)

IT execs gathered in Sydney to discuss how far they are down the road of providing single sign-on and secure access to any application from any user device. The luncheon was sponsored by VMware.

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • VMware's Matt Maw

  • Rondo Building Services' Andrew Paton

  • Optus Systems' Cindy Nicholson

  • News Limited's Dominic Hatfield

  • Challenger's John Havranek

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • Serco Asia Pacific's Tony Yortis

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • News Limited's Matt McKenzie

  • Staywell Hospitality Group's Leon Gu

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

  • CIO roundtable: Why you need to deliver a digital workspace now

Show Comments
Computerworld
ARN
Techworld
CMO