In pictures: Dealing with the skills crisis: What you need to do now

Sign up now to get free exclusive access to reports, research and invitation only events.
IT execs gathered at Melbourne's Crown Towers to hear about the ways their organisations can overcome the ongoing tech skills shortage.
Dealing with the skills crisis: What you need to do now (Melbourne breakfast)
Attendees arrive
Breakfast is served
Bridget Gray, managing director at Harvey Nash
Andrew Buckley, head of training and certification APAC & Japan and Amazon Web Services.
Michael Foster, general manager, enterprise technology at Sportsbet
Michael Foster (far left), Bridget Gray and Andrew Buckley join CIO Australia's editor-in-chief Byron Connolly for a panel discussion