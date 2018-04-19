Slideshow

In pictures: Deploying cloud in regulated markets: What are you waiting for? Melbourne CIO Roundtable

Many organisations operating in highly regulated industries have been slow to move their core systems to the cloud because they believe vendors can’t provide the level of security and scalability they need. Nothing could be further from the truth and enterprises that are slow to move are quickly falling behind their more nimble competitors. It is understandable that organisations – which operate in market sectors like legal, healthcare and financial services – take extra precautions to make sure internal and external information is secure and consequently decide to keep infrastructure in-house. A group of tech chiefs gathered in Melbourne at a CIO roundtable lunch - in partnership with Virtustream - to discuss the challenges and issues they face when moving core infrastructure to the cloud.​​