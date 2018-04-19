Slideshow

In pictures: Deploying cloud in regulated markets: What are you waiting for? Canberra CIO Roundtable

Governments have been slow to move their core systems to the cloud because they believe vendors can’t provide the level of security and scalability they need. It is understandable that governments – which are sometimes holding information that if stolen, could threaten national security – take extra precautions to make sure infrastructure is completely secure. But these concerns are no longer warranted and recently, forward-thinking public sector agencies are quickly gaining more confidence in public cloud services. A group of tech chiefs gathered in Canberra at a CIO roundtable lunch- in partnership with Virtustream - to discuss the challenges and issues they face when moving core infrastructure to the cloud.​