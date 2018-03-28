Slideshow

In pictures: How to sell your cloud migration strategy to your biggest critics: Sydney CIO Breakfast Event

​CIO Australia, in partnership with Rackspace, hosted a breakfast event in Sydney for tech chiefs to learn about the cloud migration journey. Certainly, the decision to move business workloads and applications to the cloud impacts all parts of the business and isn’t a decision isolated to the IT team. CIO presented some research findings - which revealed what more than 200 c-suite executives said they would have done differently in the cloud migration journey. Additionally, Rackspace A/NZ GM Angus Dorney touched on the human cost of the cloud, while Airtasker’s Paul Keen, and Specsavers’ Julian Mcall dished out lessons learned in a panel discussion.​