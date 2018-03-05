Menu
Close

In-depth

Resources

Industries

Login

Forgot password?
Broadband Speed Test
Slideshow

In pictures: Digital disruption at scale - Sydney roundtable

35 Photos Byron Connolly (CIO)

IT chiefs gathered at O Bar and Dining in Sydney to discuss how they are digitising their business processes at scale. The event was sponsored by HCL.

  • Attendees arrive

  • David Lizzio, general manager, marketing, communication, brand and digital, Allens

  • HCL's Shalabh Narain

  • Beth Patterson, chief legal & technology services, officer, Allens

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Kawa Farid, head of infrastructure, Hyundai Motor Company

  • Stephen Wilson, chief information officer, Coateshire

  • Richard Webby, director of technology, Scentre Group

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • Anthony Wang, chief technology officer, Ramsay Health Care

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • Amanda Craven, product owner, Fitness & Lifestyle Group

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • Ivan Wan, head of operations and IT department, Agricultural Bank of China

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

  • CIO roundtable: Digital disruption at scale

Show Comments
Computerworld
ARN
Techworld
CMO