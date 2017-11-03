CIO Summit 2017 - Melbourne

Menu
Melbourne's IT and digital chiefs gathered at the Sofitel for the 2017 CIO Summit.

  • Joseph Pucciarelli, group VP & IT executive advisor at IDC USA opens proceedings with his presentation, Breaking Through the Digital Deadlock, Strategies for Business and Technology Leaders.

  • Hugh Ujhazy, associate VP IoT and telecoms at IDC Asia Pacific chats to Chris Troiani from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Rob Hotchin from Datacom about deploying a hybrid cloud environment

  • Peter Nevin, CIO at AUB Group Limited discusses the hidden complexity in the CIO role

  • Peter Nevin

  • Bish Rath, SVP & head of digital & outsourcing, APAC at HCL

  • Bish Rath

  • Ani Paul, CIO at ING on the future of banking

  • Byron Connolly, editor-in-chief at CIO Australia

  • Nadia Smith

  • Nadia Smith, head of service delivery at Sportsbet and Simon Trilsbach, general manager at Remasys discuss application performance.

  • Lou Markstrom, coach at Results Group International on creating a 21st century workforce and culture

  • Lou Markstrom

  • Alison O'Hare, technical director at Mimecast demonstrates a live cyber attack

  • Alison O'Hare

  • Martin Littlewood, head of cyber security at SecurePay

  • Scott Fletcher, solutions architect at RedShield

  • Nimo Naamani, co-founder & CTO at Horizon State discuss the blockchain

  • Byron Connolly, editor-in-chief at CIO Australia chats to Rick Bottiglieri, CIO, Yarra City Council, Brent Barton from Equinix and Nikhil Batra, senior research manager at IDC about making the most out of a hybrid cloud environment.

  • CIO Summit Melbourne 2017

  • CIO Summit Melbourne 2017

  • CIO Summit Melbourne 2017

  • CIO Summit Melbourne 2017

  • CIO Summit Melbourne 2017

  • CIO Summit Melbourne 2017

