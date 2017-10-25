Slideshow
In pictures: How AI will shape your organisation's future
IT leaders gathered in Perth last week to discover how artificial intelligence technologies are solving business problems across many industries today, and which solutions will dominate the landscape in the future. The luncheon was sponsored by NEC.
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
NEC's Gordon Gay (far left), Angela Coombes and Mike Barber
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
Attendees arrive
CIO Australia editor-in-chief Byron Connolly opens proceedings
CIO Australia editor-in-chief Byron Connolly opens proceedings
Dr Nobuhiro Endo, chairman of the board at NEC Corporation
Dr Nobuhiro Endo, chairman of the board at NEC Corporation
Dr Nobuhiro Endo, chairman of the board at NEC Corporation
Attendees at lunch
Mike Barber, chief operating officer at NEC Australia
Mike Barber, chief operating officer at NEC Australia
Gordon Gay, general manager, R&D at NEC Australia
Gordon Gay, general manager, R&D at NEC Australia
Attendees at lunch
Attendees at lunch
Attendees at lunch
Attendees at lunch
Attendees at lunch
Attendees at lunch
Attendees at lunch
Attendees at lunch
Audience Q&A during lunch
Audience Q&A during lunch
Audience Q&A during lunch
Audience Q&A during lunch
Audience Q&A during lunch
Audience Q&A during lunch