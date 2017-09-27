PepsiCo’s new agile HQ is no fizzer

Olympic sprinter and world record holder Usain Bolt, who is the face of PepsiCo's Gatorade product. Gatorade is a sponsor of the AFL in 2017 and social listening tools have shown a spike in conversations about the product towards the end of the AFL finals, said Phillips. "People are joyous when talking about Gatorade but then you get 'disgust and sadness' when you dig into it. Some of it is that they didn't like the flavour. Some of it is about the performance of their [AFL] teams and not actually the brand so you've got to dig into that."