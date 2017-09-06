Menu
In pictures: Trend Micro CLOUDSEC in Sydney

6 Photos George Nott (CIO)

More than 1000 IT executives head to the cybersecurity summit

  • More than 1,000 IT executives and security experts came to Sydney for Trend Micro's annual conference CLOUDSEC

  • They discussed strategy, networked with peers and partook in hands-on demonstrations of the latest security technologies on the solutions showcase.

  • Simon Piff, vice president of IDC Asia Pacific's IT Security Practice Business

  • Dhanya Thakkar, vice president APAC & MMEA at Trend Micro

  • Craig Davies, CEO of the Australian Cybersecurity Growth Network

  • Angela Donohoe, CIO of BPAY Group; Geoff Tribble, emerging technology director at Auckland Transport; Rob Livingstone of Livingstone Advisory; Peter Coroneos of Coroneos Cyber Intelligence; Katherine Robins, partner cyber risk advisory for Deloitte Australia; and Dr Sally Ernst, co-founder of the Australian Cyber Security Network.

