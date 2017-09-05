Menu
In pictures: CIO Summit 2017 (Sydney)

40 Photos Byron Connolly (CIO)

Sydney's tech chiefs gathered at the Hyatt Regency for the 2017 CIO Summit.

  • Breakfast roundtable

  • Breakfast roundtable

  • Breakfast roundtable

  • Exhibition area

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Exhibition area

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • Attendees arrive

  • CIO Summit Sydney 2017

  • Byron Connolly, editor-in-chief, CIO Australia

  • CIO Australia's editor-in-chief Byron Connolly

  • Meredith Whalen, senior VP, IT executive, software, services and industry research, IDC

  • Meredith Whalen, senior VP, IT executive, software, services and industry research, IDC

  • Peter Nevin, CIO, AUB Group Limited

  • Kumaresan Balaram Rajaram from Efficient IP

  • Kumaresan Balaram Rajaram from Efficient IP

  • Colin Ellis, author of 'The Conscious Project Leader'

  • Colin Ellis, author of 'The Conscious Project Leader'

  • Amelia Forbes from IBM Global Technology Services

  • Lou Markstrom, consultant and coach, Results Group International

  • Panelists discuss why security should be a top priority

  • Panelists discuss how to shield applications from attack

  • Panelists discuss how to create a mature security posture in a cloud world

  • Panelists discuss how to create a mature security posture in a cloud world

  • Panelists discuss why a successful CIO-CMO relationship has nothing to do with technology or marketing

  • Panelists discuss why a successful CIO-CMO relationship has nothing to do with technology or marketing

  • Ron Stuart, Asia Pacific IT executive adviser, IDC Industry Insights

  • Martin Ruckert, agile delivery coach, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

  • Stuart Mitchell, senior agile coach, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

