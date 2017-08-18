In pictures: Dealing with the skills crisis - What you need to do now

Sign up now to get free exclusive access to reports, research and invitation only events.
IT chiefs gathered in Sydney to discuss how they are dealing with the technology skills crisis. The luncheon was sponsored by Amazon Web Services.
CIO roundtable: Dealing with the skills crisis
Attendees arrive
Robyn Elliott, chief information officer, Fairfax Media
Tim Whiteley, general manager, application development, group technology, Westpac
Bill Tanner, CIO, Allens
John Romano, chief information officer, Telstra
Clive Bailey, senior manager, business systems & IT, Sunnyfield
Paul Migliorini, managing director, ANZ, Amazon Web Services
Derek Chen, head of IT security, Asia-Pacific, British American Tobacco
Iain Hart, head of technology, HR, and building services risk, Macquarie Group