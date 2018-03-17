In Pictures: 10 IBM Watson-powered apps that are changing our world

10 IBM Watson-Powered Apps That Are Changing Our World IBM considers Watson to represent a new era of computing — a step forward to cognitive computing, where apps and systems interact with humans via natural language and help us augment our own understanding of the world with big data insights. Big Blue isn't playing small ball with that claim. It has opened a new IBM Watson Global Headquarters in the heart of New York City's Silicon Alley and is investing $1 billion into the Watson Group, focusing on development and research as well as bringing cloud-delivered cognitive applications and services to the market. That includes $100 million available for venture investments to support IBM's ecosystem of start-ups and businesses building cognitive apps with Watson. Here are 10 examples of Watson-powered cognitive apps that are already starting to shake things up.