In Pictures: 25 Awesome Gadgets for $US50 or less

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse What it is: The Arc Touch Mouse is a flexible wireless mouse. Why it's awesome: If you're on the go and need a full-featured mouse with minimal bulk, the Arc Touch is for you. It curves to fit your hand just as any other mouse would, but it folds flat when not in use. In addition, it has a capacitive touch strip that you can use for scrolling. Oh, and it look pretty cool. Price: $41 Where to buy: Amazon Microsoft Arc Mouse $34.99 - $44.89