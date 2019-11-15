Data is the New Battleground

Every minute 510,000 comments are posted on Facebook, 456,000 tweets are sent on Twitter and 46,740 photos posted on Instagram, according to Domo’s Data Never Sleeps 5.0 report. Beyond the world of social, again on a per minute basis, the Weather Channel receives 18,055,556 forecast requests, and 600 new page edits are made to Wikipedia. We truly live in a world surrounded by data. And while, increasingly, businesses live or die by data, harnessing it is difficult.



With data now the new battleground, digital transformation an imperative, IT budgets tight, and the volumes of data rapidly growing, businesses are struggling to keep up, as well as free data from traditional data siloes. So what’s the answer?

Increasingly, companies are recognising the power of Cloud infrastructure, and Autonomous Databases, as transformational technologies to help overcome these challenges.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Cloud infrastructure is purpose-built to provide security, performance, scability, reliability, and constant service levels, with lower predictable pricing. The Cloud gives businesses a way to move existing enterprise and data-intensive applications from expensive and labour intensive physical infrastructure, as well as develop and deploy apps and workloads with confidence.

Cloud infrastructure also offers customers a compelling array of advanced technology, which can include AI-based applications, machine learning-integrated security, automated analytics, and autonomous databases.

Autonomous databases run on the Cloud use machine learning and automation to eliminate complexity, human error, and manual management, helping to ensure higher reliability, security, and more operational efficiency. It allows for much simpler application development and deployment, enabling real-time analytics, personalisation, and fraud detection, along with unprecedented reliability, performance, and highly elastic data management.

The self-driving, self-securing and self-repairing nature of the autonomous database make it both easy and cost effective to adopt and free IT up to focus on innovation and value added tasks. As a result, organisations of all sizes, from all industries and all geographies, are able to get the data injection they need to better run their operations, serve customers better, scale, and become more competitive.

Case Study - Oracle

As Ryan Klose, Executive General Manager – Corporate, National Pharmacies, explains, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has played a powerful role in its digital transformation.

“It’s underpinned the modernisation of our Oracle financial, procurement and warehousing systems, helping us take $7 million out of the business from inefficient stock practices, and 90 per cent off our training budget, thanks to being able to bring mobile technologies in to support how we operate,” he explained.

“It’s also provided a platform for innovation and brought in levels of security we couldn’t hope to achieve on our own. The additional opportunities Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud data centre brings in terms of the ability to do more to delight customers, and deliver a personalised experience, will be essential to our future success. Data and digital technology isn’t just important to us, it’s critical for how our business operates.”

As Klose continues, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure runs the Oracle Autonomous Database, which has enabled it to achieve the holy grail of centralising patient data so its health practitioners can join the dots in real time, and make informed decisions.

“It’s also enables our teams to innovate and test new technologies at a lower cost and without the traditional waiting times that come with on-premise platforms. Now, it is as simple to check a few boxes in our Oracle Cloud administration wizard, and we up are and running in only a few minutes.

“It did not take us long to seize the advantage of the additional opportunities Oracle’s next generation cloud infrastructure data centre brings, as we continuously elevate emerging technologies for our customer, however they might choose to engage. Data, security and delivering compelling user experiences with our technology isn’t just important to us, it’s critical for how our business operates,” he said.

In a world of digital transformation, a business’ most precious commodity is its data, and Cloud infrastructure creates amazing new opportunities for companies as they realise the potential of this valuable resource in ways not previously possible.

In addition to helping businesses manage information with ease, Cloud infrastructure also enables them to gain enterprise grade performance and predictability, and harness the power of transformative technologies so they can chart a clear vision and develop a new data supply chain, allowing them to spin up innovation and insight in minutes.