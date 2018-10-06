Why a modern workforce needs technology to match

Australia’s workforce is changing. Powered by cultural shifts and the dual challenges of disruption and innovation, both employees and employers are seeking to adapt to and embrace a professional landscape which continues to evolve.

Workforces are more mobile, more independent, and more flexible than ever before. Millennials, a demographic that will comprise 75 per cent of the global workforce by 2025, embody this shift more than any other group. In Australia, 40 per cent of the millennial workforce are working as freelancers, meaning the ability to complete any task, at any time and in any location is integral to their success.

Sixty-two per cent of the global working population already take advantage of flexible working practices, with a recent global survey highlighting the benefits. Ninety eight per cent of respondents reported that anywhere working has a positive impact on productivity.

Mobility is now not only an established element of the modern workplace, it is also integral to high levels of productivity, driving success and business prosperity.

But mobility is only as effective as the technology which enables it. This includes everything from the use of the cloud to allow workers to access information and documents anywhere, to collaboration technology such as video conferencing through which workers can connect with colleagues, improving relationships and fostering better teamwork.

What can be overlooked when considering the technology mix for flexible and remote working is the hardware element.

Workers increasingly expect to be able to complete any task while on the move, and without having to come to the office to complete certain tasks. This means they need the computing power to do so, combined with a solution which ensures easy and complete mobility. It is becoming particularly important as new technologies demand increased power and capability, while still providing workers with the ease and mobility they require.

Technology is a vital element of a successful flexible working policy. Businesses need to combine flexibility and freedom with the ability of employees to deliver work without barriers. Only by getting this balance right, enabled by the right solutions, can organisations fully realise potential productivity gains.

Flexible and remote working will continue to grow as a trend due to cultural shifts and the changing nature of work. Businesses and employees should embrace this to deliver productivity gains, but cannot do so without the right technology. By combining power and mobility, technology solutions can enable flexible working to deliver valuable gains, both professionally and personally.

