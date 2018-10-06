How Lenovo is unlocking productivity, power and mobility for Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s commitment to making the most beautiful cars in the world is legendary.

Aston Martin’s commitment to making some of the most beautiful cars in the world is legendary. The company is as famous for its high standard of excellence as it is for being James Bond’s car of choice.

In the modern world, technology plays a major role in ensuring that every element of a car is meticulously designed and produced. From the initial design to post-production, power and mobility are integral to success.

In Aston Martin’s engineering department, for example, the need to work on 3D modelling, refer to test results in environments from a wind tunnel to a test track, or analyse large simulation results means the team requires performance, mobility, and reliability in equal measure.

As more data becomes available, emerging technologies are starting to play a larger role in the design and production of the next generation of vehicles. McKinsey estimates artificial intelligence (AI) can detect defects up to 90 per cent more accurately than human beings, and that productivity increases in visual quality inspection of up to 50 per cent are possible in future.

The requirement to support and enable this potential is becoming ever more important. Using machine learning to unearth trends that push Aston Martin to the next-level requires hardware with the specs to deliver, without sacrificing mobility.

Finding a solution to meet these challenges has long been an aim at Aston Martin. The company has relied on the performance and reliability of Lenovo workstations for years, and now the new ThinkPad P1 allows that performance to be taken to new places and new heights.

Aston Martin director of IT and Innovation, Neil Jarvis, says, “Whether it’s our creative team benefiting from the professional graphics and stunning display or our executive team looking for an ultra-thin and light system with a touch of style, the ThinkPad P1 is the right fit for a variety of users across our company.”

With Aston Martin recently revealing new details of its first electric car, the Rapide E, and having unveiled the Lagonda Vision Concept with a potential of Level 4 autonomy (genuine hands-off driving), the company’s need for the power and mobility from its technology solutions is only likely to increase. By offering power, the lightest mobile workstation around and sleek and slim tech-envy, the ThinkPad P1 delivers on all counts.





