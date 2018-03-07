Cumulocity IoT – Open, Fast and Secure IoT

IoT adoption this year is anticipated to rise even quicker than ever before.

Connecting devices to your business has never been faster or easier than with Cumulocity IoT. Cumulocity IoT is a cloud-first IoT platform with pre-packaged solution accelerators. It offers a choice of SaaS, PaaS and multi-vendor custom implementations that can be seamlessly deployed in the cloud, at the edge, on-premise or a hybrid combination of both.

Key features of Cumulocity IoT include data collection and storage, real-time analytics and visualisation and device management. Our open and publicly documented APIs and open UI framework, enable our partners and customers to configure and extend the platform to their unique needs. Cumulocity IoT connects quickly and manages your machines effortlessly, so you can focus on driving better business outcomes for your organisation.

Choose from our range of pre-packaged IoT solutions such as Condition Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance and Track & Trace. Our solutions enable businesses to connect and manage their devices quickly and easily, while having the ability to monitor and analyse your streaming IoT data, including building and executing predictive analytics and machine learning so that you can make better, informed decisions for your organisation. Furthermore, our solution allows companies to connect operational technology to information technology and seamlessly combine IoT insights with the business process that run the enterprise-at-large.

In today’s digital economy where speed is of the essence, Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT platform allows rapid adoption of IoT and reduces the risk surrounding IoT programs by focusing on rapid start-up and pre-packaged solutions whilst offering companies sophisticated custom solutions as its use of IoT advances.

The versatility of Cumulocity IoT allows organisations to develop a specific vertical use case (e.g. connected public transport or refrigeration management) or to take on a wider strategy to create a horizontal IoT framework that can manage an end-to-end smart supply chain.

Cumulocity IoT is trusted and used by some of the world’s leading IoT pioneers such as Deutsche Telekom, Telstra, NTT, Siemens and Carl Zeiss.

