Health agency chief Tim Kelsey departs

Kelsey leaving after three years at the helm of the Australian Digital Health Agency

Credit: Dreamstime

The Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) has advised that CEO Tim Kelsey has resigned and will no longer lead the agency charge of My Health Record as of 17 January 2020.

Kelsey was made CEO in August 2016 with one of his responsibilities being to revitalise the My Health Record.

Prior to his role with the ADHA, Kelsey was the first national director for patients and information for NHS England and the first chair of the National Information Board in England which oversaw the design of a new digital health strategy for the NHS. He was also the strategy and commercial director for Telstra Health between February and August 2016.



In a statement, ADHA said that the agency has done "much to be proud of" during his tenure. This includes "working with stakeholders and the community to provide more than 22 million Australians with an online summary of their key health information through their My Health Record, and to support the introduction of e-prescribing".

ADHA said it will appoint an interim CEO while it recruits for Kelsey's replacement.

"The [ADHA] board is engaging with the Agency to ensure staff are supported during this time of change and will be taking all appropriate steps to ensure the ongoing management of the Agency’s business."

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.