Kelly Bayer Rosmarin new Optus boss

Optus has promoted its deputy chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin to CEO after only 10 months in the role.

Bayer Rosmarin is replacing Allen Lew who will join parent company Singtel’s management committee from April 1 as CEO group strategy and business development and country chief officer, Thailand.

Optus said on Thursday that as deputy CEO, Bayer Rosmarin joined Optus in March from Commonwealth Bank where she was group executive, institutional banking and markets. According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, Bayer Rosmarin left CBA on a $5.15 million salary and a termination payout of close to $1 million after “missing out on the top job to Matt Comyn.

As deputy CEO at Optus, Bayer Rosmarin has been accelerating customer experience improvements and driving growth for the telco’s consumer business.

Singtel’s group, Chua Sock Koong, said Bayer Rosmarin brings a unique blend of technology, commercial and management expertise from a career spanning financial services, management consulting and the Silicon Valley tech sector to Optus.

“She will build on the success of Optus that has flourished under Allen’s dynamic leadership, particularly as we move into the next phase of 5G-powered growth,” he said.

Bayer Rosmarin said in a statement: “I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Optus at this exciting juncture, with 5G on the horizon and the Australian economy digitalising rapidly. I look forward to harnessing and optimising the benefits of these changes for our customers across the country, and working with the passionate people at Optus to drive innovation, deliver great customer, and power the digital economy with connectivity for all Australians.”





