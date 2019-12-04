4 senior tech jobs up for grabs

Sydney Cricket and Sports Grounds is on the lookout for a head of technology to lead the iconic venue’s digital and technology transformation.



In this newly created role, the head of technology will build and deliver the strategic direction and improve the operational effectiveness of technology, to enable, support and achieve the business strategy and objectives, the organisation said.

The head of technology will play a critical role in transforming and evolving technology functions through the management of activities across a suite of technologies. This includes being responsible for multiple complex technical functions, project delivery, people and commercial outcomes.

According to a post on recruitment website, Jora, the ideal candidate should have success is managing teams and vendors with successful delivery to service level agreements; project management expertise (on-time delivery lifecycles, effective utilisation of resources, driving value and budget focus). The candidate will also have experience in managing multiple applications, cloud (Azure), CRM, POS and integration and data warehouse technologies, the post said.

Change management experience and familiarity with new and emerging technologies and technology trends is also essential. Experience in operational IT management of complex infrastructure, application, and hybrid cloud environments is important too, it said.

Meanwhile, Apparel Group (APG & Co) is on the hunt for a group head of technology for a 12-month contract.

In this role, the head of technology will help spearhead technology initiatives alongside the company’s business teams. Responsibilities include leading the technology function to manage all aspects of IT service, security, solution delivery and transformation to the business.

The ideal candidate will oversee IT operations and infrastructure, service desk support, business improvement, digital initiatives (CRM, e-commerce) and data warehouse technologies, APG & Co said.

There are three teams reporting into this role: IT ops, IT business improvement and an in-house online development team. Additionally, the head of technology will manage relationships with critical technology partners to deliver vital growth and transformation projects. The candidate will also be responsible for technical delivery and ongoing support/maintenance of APG & Co’s technology platforms.

Success will be achieved through understanding the business strategy and ensuring that the technology deployed across the business supports and enhances the business strategy.

APG & Co designs and manages Sportscraft, SABA and JAG. It has over 1200 employees across Australia and New Zealand. This role is based in our beautiful head office in Alexandria.

Woolworths is on the hunt for a head of technology with a focus on cyber security and risk. In this role, the candidate will be an integral part of the WooliesX Technology Leadership Team, the company said.

The head of technology will work with its chief digital technology officer and the chief information security officer on setting the cybersecurity strategy, helping to manage the technology risk profile of Woolies X, defining the key success criteria, and executing that strategy across core digital estates. The role will also be responsible for maintaining the agreed security posture across the digital estate, and reporting on the risk management progress to the group executive and board subcommittee on risk.

According to the company, this role will embed a culture of cybersecurity excellence into the core fabric of the digital landscape across Woolworths.

Meanwhile, skin care company, Jurlique is looking for a director of corporate strategy and transformation.

The director of strategy and transformation will lead its strategic planning and implementation process as well as provide commercial and strategic leadership for the organisation.

The role is the key interface and manage a relationship with a Japanese investor and leading Jurlique’s change and transformation program.

Reporting to the chief operating officer, the director will lead and direct the preparation, development and approval of the corporate strategic plan across the organisation. Some of the responsibilities include: establishing an execution program and timetable to monitor progress and delivery of the 3-year plan; and developing and executing the organisational transformation priorities and activities under Jurlique’ s internal change program.

