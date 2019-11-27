Accenture names new technology practice lead in A/NZ

Scott Hahn Credit: Accenture

Accenture has crowned Scott Hahn as its new technology lead for Australia and New Zealand, a move the company said will boost the company’s technology business.



Hahn will be responsible for building capability in advanced technology and delivering on the company’s strategic business priorities within its technology practice, which includes Accenture Labs, Application services, and intelligent platforms from Accenture’s ecosystem of strategic alliance partners.

Hahn has a longstanding career at Accenture, with 30 years’ experience leading major technology transformation programs for blue chip clients across the globe. He also brings industry expertise from various sectors including, energy, mining, utilities and automotive.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the technology team in Australia and New Zealand, and to help clients transform their businesses, drive value and accelerate growth,” Hahn said.

“Powered by data, applied intelligence, cloud and intelligent platforms, I look forward to bringing the best of Accenture’s local and global capabilities to help accelerate innovation at scale in this region.”

Accenture A/NZ chairman Bob Easton said Hahn brings fresh new insights to the team.

“Our clients recognise the opportunity to leverage technology to transform at speed and scale. Scott brings a wealth of experience advising companies, and leading high performing teams around the world. He will bring new insights and create new opportunities for our teams and clients.”

