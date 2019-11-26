iiNet penalised for shoddy NBN migration process

If iiNet fails to comply, the ACMA can start court proceedings seeking remedies including injunctions and civil penalties of up to $10 million

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has directed iiNet to conduct an independent audit of its systems following a mishandled NBN migration that left a customer without internet for more than three weeks during the process.



An ACMA investigation found iiNet failed to take reasonable steps to minimise the customer’s phone and internet disruption during the process.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said it’s not acceptable for customers to be left in the dark with no internet service while they’re moving to the NBN.

“On this occasion iiNet have let this customer down, and they have fallen short of what consumers should be able to expect from their telco providers,” O’Loughlin said in a statement.

“Telcos must ensure customers who experience problems during their move to the NBN can still access a service while those issues are being fixed.

“Under ACMA rules, iiNet should have offered the customer an interim service while the issue was being fixed, and this didn’t happen.

“Once we see the results of the audit we will monitor iiNet’s progress to ensure this issue doesn’t happen again,” she said.

If iiNet fails to comply with the direction, the ACMA said it can start court proceedings seeking remedies such as injunctions and civil penalties of up to $10 million.

The ACMA investigation found iiNet’s actions breached the Telecommunications Service Continuity Standard and Service Migration Determination, which are part of a package of rules developed to protect consumers moving to the NBN.

Rules in relation to service continuity came into effect in September 2018 following ACMA research that found almost one in six households moving to the NBN was left without a working connection for more than a week. For almost one in 10 households, the interruption was for more than two weeks.

Enforcing these rules as consumers move to the NBN is an ACMA compliance priority for 2019-20. In June seven telcos were issued with infringement notices totalling $88,200 for failing to provide adequate information about their NBN plans on their websites.

iiNet may apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to review the ACMA’s decision.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.