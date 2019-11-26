iiNet warned after leaving customer with no internet access for three weeks

Credit: ID 10405595 © Richard Thomas | Dreamstime.com

iiNet will conduct an independent audit of its systems after the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found it left a customer with no internet for three weeks while moving to the NBN.

ACMA directed the telecommunications provider to conduct the audit after its investigations found the TPG-owned telco failed to take reasonable steps to minimise the customer’s phone and internet disruption.

Under ACMA rules, telcos must offer an alternative for customers if they are unable to provide NBN access while switching off legacy systems.

iiNet’s actions breached the Telecommunications Service Continuity Standard and Service Migration Determination, which came into effect in September 2018.

The rules were put in practice after ACMA research that found almost one in six households moving to the NBN was left without a working connection for more than a week. For almost one in 10 households, the interruption was for more than two weeks.



In June, Activ8me, Aussie Broadband, Flip TV, Hello Broadband, Mate Communicate, My Net Fone and Telechoice were issued with infringement notices totalling $88,200 for failing to provide adequate information about their NBN plans on their websites.



ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said it is simply not acceptable for customers to be left in the dark with no internet service while they are moving to the NBN.

“Once we see the results of the audit we will monitor iiNet’s progress to ensure this issue doesn’t happen again,” she said.

If iiNet does not comply, ACMA can begin court proceedings seeking injunctions and civil penalties of up to $10 million.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.