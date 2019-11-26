Jamie Smith new CIO at Hollard Insurance

Jamie Smith Credit: Jamie Smith

Hollard Insurance has appointed Jamie Smith as its chief information officer.

Smith joins after more than four years as a partner at EY. He has been a consultant for the past 20 years having established and run his own consulting business for seven years prior to joining EY in 2015.

"I've spent the last 20 years consulting to organisations in one form or another - through technology led business transformation or business led technology enablement," Smith told CIO Australia.

"EY is a great firm and leaving was a hard decision, but with so much change in the industry (financial services) when an opportunity came up to actually deliver on what I've consulted on for many years, especially to join a progressing forward thinking firm the decision to leave was made so much easier."

This is the first time Smith takes on the role of a CIO. He will initially examine what the business has done so far and review the overall IT landscape.

"It's important to understand not just where we are, but how we got there. A full review of our technology landscape will help assess what is fit for now, what is encumbering our business and what is inflexible for future operating models," he told CIO Australia.

He will then look at what is next and will start with three things starting with work with the business to set out its short- and long-term strategy along with bringing all business units on the same journey.

Smith will also look into building a great team of professionals and partners that can protect the business, help it run efficiently and enable it through modernisation of its ecosystem and lastly he said he will deliver on his promises.

Smith replaces Larry Neimann who has taken another role with the business. Neimann joined as The Hollard Insurance Company CIO in June 2013. He was in charge of the shared IT services across the organisation along with a primary focus on the retail function for Home, Motor and Landlords products

