CTO, tech director job up for grabs

E-settlements provider and College of Law on the hunt for IT professionals

Sympli is on the lookout for a CTO, responsible for the platform architecture and security of the Sympli platform and the ISMS, regulatory compliance obligations and data governance.



Sympli started in 2018 with 10 employees and has grown to over 70 employees across Australia. The company has been established by ASX and InfoTrack to build the next generation electronic property settlement service, used by lawyers, conveyancers and financial institutions to lodge and settle securely and efficiently.

The company is one of two ELNOs (Electronic Lodgment Network Operators) currently operational in Australia with states rapidly adopting the digitisation of conveyancing. ELNOs operate critical financial infrastructure which sits at the heart of Australia’s real estate and lending markets.

Reporting to the CEO, the CTO will be tasked with formulating the organisation's IT strategy (in collaboration with other executives).

The CTO will establish and direct the company’s technical vision, and lead all aspects of the company’s technological development and future growth. The CTO will also work closely with the CEO, the chief product officer, head of development and head of infrastructure and security to ensure that the technology priorities are clear, executed efficiently and in accordance with Sympli's risk appetite.

The job also requires the CTO to manage the provision of secure/stable IT services to support business outcomes through effective risk management strategies; and establish and maintain value-based stakeholder and strategic supplier relationships (including external) which meet business requirements.

Also on the list of requirements includes the responsibility to ensure confidentiality, integrity and availability of group assets, information, data and IT services through clearly defined policies/standards; and represent Sympli's technology strategy to shareholders, including ASX and the InfoTrack group of companies.

Legal circles

Meanwhile, the College of Law in Sydney is on the hunt for a full time director of technology and information systems.

The College of Law has been at the forefront of practical legal education since 1974 and over 60,000 of its graduates now work across all facets of the industry.

Across Australia, New Zealand and Asia, it has 500+ educators and support staff, with the majority comprising practising lawyers and legal professionals from all levels.

The College of Law is looking for a talented leader to join the team at its Sydney corporate office at St Leonard’s.

The director is to lead and manage the efficient and effective delivery of TIS services and to drive process and system improvements across the college and its subsidiaries.

The position is accountable for the development and execution of the digital transformation strategy to ensure that the college is at the forefront in the use of educational and other technologies to drive customer satisfaction and to drive internal continuous improvement. The position is also accountable for system and data security and governance.

Some of the key accountabilities include: developing and executing the college’s digital transformation strategy; leading the selection, development and procurement of college systems and architecture; assisting business units to execute strategic and operational objectives through supporting technologies; and DPO reporting and management and accountability for data and system security and governance.

Ideal candidates will have “proven experience championing and implementing new and emerging technologies, applications and digital transformation initiatives in complex, multi-stakeholder environments."

