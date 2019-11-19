Monash University names Teresa Finlayson as its permanent CIO

After four months as the interim CIO

Teresa Finlayson, CIO Monash University Credit: Monash University

Monash University has appointed Teresa Finlayson as its permanent CIO following a four month-period where she held the role on an interim basis.

In August, Finlayson took on the interim role following the departure of Trevor Woods in June who went to the University of Sydney. Woods joined Monash in 2015, following stints as IT chief at Canada’s University of Alberta and the University of Lethbridge.

Finlayson's role covers the ongoing optimisation and digital transformation of Monash’s IT systems, infrastructure, security and operations to enable the University’s research, education and enterprise priorities, the university said in a statement.

She will also oversee the specialist professional services unit, as well as the university's student-facing customer service division, Monash Connect.

Finlayson has been with the university for 10 years when she started as a change manager. She then moved to the deputy CIO position, later becoming the director for strategic enablement. She was most recently the interim CIO for the education provider.

According to Monash, she has built an outstanding reputation for delivering large-scale strategic programs, cultivating innovation and collaboration and driving a shared vision for modernising and enriching the student experience.

“I’m incredibly humbled and excited to have been appointed to the role of chief information officer,” Finlayson said. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of the significant digital transformation Monash has undergone in recent years, and I’m honoured to now be tasked with ensuring the University continues to be at the forefront of technical innovations in the future.”

Monash has recently created the chief information security officer (CISO) role appointing former Royal Automobile Club of Victoria's (RACV) cyber security manager Dan Maslin as its first ever CISO.





