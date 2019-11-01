Former NSW FACS CIO takes tech reins at Macquarie University

Macquarie University CIO Tim Hume Credit: Macquarie University

Former NSW Department of Family and Community Services (FACS) chief information officer Tim Hume has been appointed tech chief at Macquarie University.

Hume’s position as Macquarie Uni CIO officially commences from 1 November, but he has been acting in the role since the end of June.

The university’s previous CIO, David Reeve, departed earlier this year after originally joining Macquarie in August 2017. Reeve joined Metcash as its chief information officer in July.

Hume left FACS in July 2017 and since then has led his own consultancy. He has also held roles at KPMG, Qantas and George Weston Foods.

Hume said that during his time as interim CIO at the university he’d been “very impressed at the level of collaboration and dedication shown by everyone involved in IT transformation” at Macquarie.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to help plan, govern and deliver transformation across the university’s services, systems and processes as it continues to excel in the delivery of an outstanding curriculum and ground-breaking research,” he said in a statement.

“I’m delighted to welcome Tim into the role of CIO,” said Macquarie Uni’s vice-president, people and services, Nicole Gower, said in a statement.

“His experience and insight will be highly valuable as we continue the transformation of our technology platforms and the digital experience for students, staff and members of our university community.”

